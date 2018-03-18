Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) - World number eight Juan Martin Del Potro raced past Milos Raonic in straight sets Saturday to book an Indian Wells finals clash with world number one Roger Federer.

Del Potro topples Raonic to set up showdown with Federer

Former US Open winner Del Potro improved to 16-3 on the season with his 6-2, 6-3 victory over the hard-serving Canadian Raonic in just 65 minutes.

Del Potro is looking for his 22nd career and second straight ATP title in a row after winning earlier this month in Acapulco where he beat three top eight players in a row.

"I broke his serve quick in both sets and that gave me control of the match," said Del Potro. "It was an easier match than I expected."

This is the 29-year-old Argentinian's second trip to the Indian Wells championship match, where he will face defending champion Federer who had to come from behind to beat Croatian Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Del Potro is back in the final for the first time in five years, having lost to Rafael Nadal in 2013 after beating Novak Djokovic in the semis.

Del Potro is now just one victory shy of 400 career match wins as he becomes the second Argentine to reach the milestone. But he has a long road to catch the legend Guillermo Villas, who retired with a whopping 929 wins.

Del Potro hit three aces, won 89 percent of his first serve points and broke Raonic's serve four times.

Raonic, who is coming back from an injury-riddled 2017, blasted six aces but made two double faults.