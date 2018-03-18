Two Queensland jockeys banned for cannabis

Queensland jockeys Wayne O'Connell and Shannon Apthorpe have been disqualified after testing positive to cannabis at a Toowoomba race meeting.

O'Connell and Apthorpe mainly ride at provincial and country meetings in south east Queensland.

The charges were the result of Queensland Racing Integrity Commission no-notice race day testing at Toowoomba on January 28.

Both pleaded guilty after their urine samples were found to contain 11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid, a metabolite of Cannabis.

O'Connell, who had a previous conviction, was disqualified for nine months while Apthorpe was banned for six months.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said both men had 14 days to lodge appeals for an internal review.