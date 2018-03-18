Serie A hope for Napoli as Juve held

Just when it seemed Juventus were going to run away with the Serie A title, the Bianconeri were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday.

The result ended Juventus's run of 12 successive wins in the league as they chase an unprecedented seventh consecutive crown.

Juventus are five points ahead of second-placed Napoli, who host Genoa on Sunday. Spal stretched their unbeaten streak to four games to move one point above the relegation zone.

Juve created several chances but failed to find the target at Stadio Paolo Mazza.

An early effort from Alex Sandro inside the area was blocked by Filippo Costa's last-gasp deflection.

After the break a long pass from Mattia De Sciglio set up Gonzalo Higuain inside the area but he, too, was thwarted by Spal's defense, with Thiago Cionek intervening.

Minutes later Giorgio Chiellini dribbled from one end of the pitch to the other before crossing to Paulo Dybala, whose shot went narrowly wide.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri brought on Mario Mandzukic as an extra forward and the Croatia international almost struck with a header in the 81st minute.

A visibly frustrated Allegri left the touchline for the changing room before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo took a big step away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Udinese, their first victory since December.

Stefano Sensi featured in both Sassuolo strikes, first with a corner that went in for an own goal off Udinese midfielder Kadhim Ali Adnan.

Seko Fofana equalised with a fine long-range shot before Sensi restored the advantage midway through the second half.

Five of Fofana's seven Serie A goals have come from outside the area.

Sassuolo are 14th, three points above the drop zone. Udinese remained 11th.