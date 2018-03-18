News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Shocking details emerge of Lodge's violent past

AAP /

The NRL say they took into account Matt Lodge's guilty plea for domestic violence when they initially rejected his requests to return to the game.

Several homes have been destroyed by bushfires in southwestern Victoria
1:40

Several homes have been destroyed by bushfires in southwestern Victoria
0218_0700_nat_grassfires
0:00

15 homes destroyed in NSW grassfire
Norfolk homes on the verge of falling into the sea
0:48

Norfolk homes on the verge of falling into the sea
0320_0500_nat_bushfires
4:34

NSW bushfire catastrophe
0319_1800_SYD-Premier
4:09

Tathra locals describe hell-like conditions as they fought to save homes
0319_1600_nat-Cobden
1:49

CFA battles to extinguish fires burning in Cobden, Terang
0319_1130_nat_fires
8:50

Bushfires destroy homes and businesses in NSW and Victoria
0319_tms_bushfire
7:20

Bushfires ravage NSW and Victoria
0319_0900_nat_fire70
6:04

70 homes believed to have been destroyed in the NSW bushfire
Video shows destroyed homes still flaming as bushfires ravage NSW and Victoria
0:38

Video shows destroyed homes still flaming as bushfires ravage NSW and Victoria
0318_1800_qld_lodge
1:12

Annastacia Palaszczuk weighs in on the Matt Lodge scandal
0318_1800_vic_bushfires
4:01

Raging bushfires destroy homes in Victoria
 

An ex-girlfriend of the controversial Brisbane forward revealed details of her two-year relationship on Sunday, claiming she "lived the cycle of domestic abuse" before charges were laid in 2015.

Lodge was charged with eight counts of domestic violence against Charlene Saliba in August 2015 - of which he pleaded guilty to one and eventually had no conviction recorded with a good behaviour bond on appeal the following year.

Lodge's guilty plea to common assault came after a neighbour allegedly saw him attack Ms Saliba, slapping her in the face and pushing her to the ground according to court documents obtained by News Corp.

Ms Saliba did not attend court, and the rest of the seven charges were dropped. She said she feared the attention it would bring on her and was satisfied after an Apprehended Violence Order had been put in place.

The NRL controversially rubber-stamped Lodge's Broncos contract. Pic: Getty

The alleged incidents occurred just two months before Lodge's infamous New York rampage, where he told a female German tourist "this is the night you die" before assaulting the man who came to her and a friend's rescue.

Lodge has since pleaded guilty to a reckless assault charge over the New York matter, and owes $1.6 million in damages to his victims.

But the NRL said they had also taken into account Lodge's guilty plea for domestic violence when knocking back his application to return to the league at the start of last year, and directed him towards rehabilitation.

"The NRL also took this matter into consideration when mandating the work and courses Lodge was required to complete before he would be considered for a return to the NRL," an NRL spokesman said.

"He satisfactorily completed those courses, including courses related to secondary prevention, during the two-year period he was excluded from the game."

Lodge has come under scrutiny again. Pic: Getty

Ms Saliba claimed she felt the need to speak to the media after Lodge told Fox Sports in his only interview earlier this month he'd "never hit any woman" before his return for the Broncos.

The News Corp report also cited police and court documents and detailed complaints of slapping, elbowing and threats that if she called the police her "life wouldn't end well".

"It started with controlling behaviour, then name-calling, then came the emotional abuse," Ms Saliba said.

"He started throwing things, physically restraining me, (he) spat in my face, then pushing and shoving me, which then lead to threats on my life."


Back To Top