Valencia climb La Liga ladder

Valencia secured their third successive LaLiga victory to leapfrog Real Madrid into third place in the standings following a 3-1 home win over Alaves.

Rodrigo opened the scoring for the hosts on Saturday with a composed finish after 19 minutes following a great pass from strike-partner Simone Zaza before the Italian found the bottom corner with a powerful drive to double their lead.

Ruben Sobrino halved the deficit for Alaves when a slide-rule pass from Martin Aguirregabiria sent the forward free to slot home, but Victor Laguardia's own goal nine minutes after the restart restored Valencia's two-goal advantage to secure maximum points.

Real Betis improved their chances of securing European football with an easy 3-0 win over Espanyol.

Quique Setien's men made some early domination count when Firpo Junior headed home in the 34th minute.

They flexed their muscles in the second half, doubling their lead when Ryad Boudebouz fired into the bottom corner before Francis Guerrero made it three in the 79th minute.

The win moves Betis back up to eighth, four points behind sixth-placed Villarreal.

Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas played out a 1-1 draw that will do little to aid either team's battle to avoid relegation.

Levante's 2-1 victory over Eibar on Friday evening meant Las Palmas were seven points from safety before kick-off, with their opponents one point further adrift in 19th place.

Las Palmas took the lead in the third minute through a brilliant Alen Halilovic goal. He gained possession on the halfway line before driving at the home defence and curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Raul Albentosa headed Depor level after 22 minutes and, despite Lucas Perez and Halilovic going close, neither team could snatch the much-needed three points.

Getafe also kept their slim hopes of European football alive with a 2-1 triumph at Real Sociedad.

Willian Jose put the hosts ahead after 23 minutes with a powerful header inside the penalty area but Djene Dakonam levelled for Getafe on the stroke of half-time with a header from Jorge Molina's corner.

But Angel Rodriguez won it for the visitors with a stunning long-range drive six minutes after the restart before holding onto victory in a scrappy match which saw 10 yellow cards in total.