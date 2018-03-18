SA Libs win endorses fed energy plan: PM

The Liberal Party's win in South Australia is an endorsement of the federal government's energy policy, Malcolm Turnbull says.

Malcolm Turnbull has congratulated newly elected South Australian Premier Steven Marshall.

The prime minister spoke to incoming Premier Stephen Marshall on Sunday morning after his win ended 16 years of Labor government.

Outgoing Premier Jay Weatherill was the most vocal opponent of the federal government's National Energy Guarantee, Mr Turnbull said.

"Jay Weatherill said this was a referendum on energy policy," he said in Sydney.

"The people have spoken and spoken in favour of our policies which is to support affordable and reliable energy to ensure that we can meet our Paris commitment, and at the same time ensure that we can keep the lights on and indeed afford to keep the lights on."

But Labor's climate and energy spokesman Mark Butler said the result was because the "time for change force" proved too strong.

"It was a campaign in which I think Labor can hold its head up high," he said.