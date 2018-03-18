Roar becoming A-League set-piece kings

Surging Brisbane have become the set-piece kings and road warriors of the A-League, as their late bid to make the playoffs continues gathering momentum.

Roar notched their fifth win from their past seven games and their fifth from their last six away fixtures with a shock 2-1 victory at league leaders Sydney FC on Saturday.

The emphasis Brisbane put on practising set-pieces paid off big time at Aliianz Stadium.

Matt McKay scored with a header from a near post corner from Eric Bautheac.

Jacob Pepper then scored for the first time in six years, when he tapped home, after Ivan Franjic headed a free-kick from Fahid Ben Khalfallah into his feet.

Brisbane entered the round having already scored six goals from free-kicks this season, twice as many as any other club.

"We've been scoring a lot from set-pieces because we've got good players that can deliver the ball," Roar coach John Aloisi said.

"The thing about set-pieces is you need good delivery and we've got two players that can deliver the ball really well, Khalfallah and Bautheac.

"Then it's the timing of the runs and making sure you know where there are spaces.

"No-one probably expected Matt McKay to creep up into that area and score a header."

The win moved Roar above Perth into seventh and took them to within two points of Adelaide and Western Sydney Wanderers, fifth and sixth respectively.

They play the three teams below them on the ladder plus Wanderers in their last four fixtures.

"We want to push to make finals, we need to make finals, because we know we are good enough," Aloisi said.

"A lot of the teams that are around us, they've got to play each other, they will take points off each other, so we just have to focus on us performing well and we'll win football games.

"We're not looking at 'we're going to catch Wanderers or we're going to catch Adelaide United.''

"If we win our games, we'll make top six."

Aloisi hailed the character of his players, some of whom missed games earlier in the season, when Brisbane lost their first three matches and didn't get a win until their seventh.

"Most teams, what we went through at the beginning of the year, probably would have folded and just wrote off the season," he said.

"They don't want to write it off, they want to make finals."