Stenson leads big names at PGA Bay Hill

The stage is set for a grandstand finish to the Arnold Palmer Invitational with Tiger Woods among several big guns chasing 54-hole leader Henrik Stenson.

Tiger Woods remains in contention at the PGA event in Orlando after a solid third round

With the Masters at Augusta just two weeks away, the US PGA Tour's cream rose to the top during a dramatic third round at Bay Hill.

Stenson posted a one-under-par 71 at the Orlando, Florida course to earn a 12 under total and a one-shot cushion over Bryson DeChambeau (72).

With a runner-up and a third place among four top-10s at Bay Hill, the 41-year-old Swede is confident of finally getting the job done.

"It's a tournament and a course I like playing; I live in Orlando and I've done very well on a number of occasions here," former British Open champion Stenson said.

"I've had a lot of chances to win and it has been disappointing not to get the win."

Four-time major Rory McIlroy threw his hat into the ring on day three, posting a fine 67 to move to 10 under, while in-form Englishman Justin Rose (67) shares fourth a shot back with American Ryan Moore (69).

Searching for his first worldwide win since September 2016, world No.13 McIlroy says he is starting to fire on all cylinders.

"I couldn't ask for much more from today's round; I got it up-and-down when I needed to, I took advantage of good shots and I'm feeling a lot more comfortable on the greens," McIlroy said.

Woods is an outside chance at a ninth Palmer title, clawing his way back with a 69 elevating him to seven under.

"I've got a chance; I'm five back and my responsibility is to go out and shoot a low one," Woods said.

Coming off a tie for second at last week's Valspar Championship, Woods has already firmed as the outright favourite for Augusta.

World No.10 Jason Day, the 2016 champion at Bay Hill, posted a 67 to move to five under and he is the leading Australian.

Perth youngster Curtis Luck struggled to get out of first gear during a 74 that dropped him to three under alongside countryman and defending Palmer champion Marc Leishman (73).

Rounding out the Australian contingent was Adam Scott, who signed for a 72 to remain at one under the card.