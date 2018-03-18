Terror, trade to fore as ASEAN summit ends

Malcolm Turnbull is set to wrap up his pow wow with southeast Asian leaders focused on the twin issues of trade and terrorism.

The three-day special summit of leaders from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Australia winds up in Sydney on Sunday with the prime minister hosting his counterparts at a high level meeting and retreat.

Now that the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact is signed, Mr Turnbull is expected to urge leaders to get behind a "high quality" Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership deal.

Australia, the full ASEAN bloc as well as China and India are among countries still negotiating that deal.

The TPP 11 includes Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Brunei and Mr Turnbull has been keen to entice Indonesia to the fold.

The leaders will consider recommendations from chief executives who participated in a business forum on Saturday.

Strategic issues, such as the South China Sea maritime tensions and applying pressure on North Korea to rein in its nuclear weapons testing program, will be on the agenda at the leaders' talks.

They'll also continue discussions on regional security after signing off on plans to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation following Saturday's counter terrorism conference.

The package includes assistance to crackdown on terrorism financing, ensuring anti-terror laws are best practice and programs to help police use electronic evidence to prosecute suspects.

With the so-called Islamic State caliphate mostly crushed in Iraq and Syria, Australia and southeast Asian countries are making sure they are ready to keep returned foreign fighters at bay.

There are hopes that boosting cooperation will ensure there is no repeat of last year's five month Islamic State insurgency flare up in Marawi, the Philippines.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told the summit on Saturday the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh could explode into a serious security threat for the region.

He fears Islamic State militants could use the atrocities against the Rohingya people as a breeding ground for radicalisation.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have already fled Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state for refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh since last August following a military crackdown in which villages were burned, women raped and babies murdered.

The United Nations has described the atrocities as a text book case of ethnic cleansing.

ASEAN has long been criticised for staying silent over the Rohingya crisis, which made Mr Najib's bluntness so extraordinary.

"Because of the suffering of Rohingya people and that of displacement around the region, the situation in Rakhine state and Myanmar can no longer be considered to be a purely domestic matter," Mr Najib said as Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi watched on stoney faced.

Mr Turnbull is under pressure to raise the Rohingya crisis when he has a bilateral meeting with Ms Suu Kyi on Monday.

He's been criticised by humanitarian groups for being too cautious in his language and not condemning the violence.