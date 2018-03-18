Manchester United into FA Cup semis

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both eased into the semi-finals of the FA Cup soccer competition on Saturday.

Eriksen celebrates as Spurs made the semis in consecutive seasons for the first time in 36 years.

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored as United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 and Christian Eriksen scored twice as Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 win at Swansea.

Coming off the back of their UEFA Champions League exit to Sevilla midweek, United were still not at their fluent best but Lukaku settled the nerves with the opening goal after 37 minutes.

"It was difficult for us after the defeat against Sevilla, of course we were very sad after the game," Matic said.

"It was important to see a reaction today and we're through to the next round and we're happy.

Brighton competed well but Matic then completed victory with the second goal seven minutes from time.

The midfielder admitted that bouncing back immediately was important.

"When you play for Manchester United, the supporters always expect you to win trophies and I hope we're ready to win the FA Cup which is an important trophy in England," he said.

Earlier, Tottenham were too good for Swansea, with Eriksen scoring twice and Erik Lamela grabbing the other.

The Dane opened the scoring after 11 minutes and after Lamela doubled their lead on half-time, Eriksen netted the third just after the hour mark to seal a convincing victory.

"We fully deserved the victory," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We played very well. Of course when you score early it makes it easy to control the game.

"For me the most important thing is that we deserved it and the team played much better. We are in the semi-final because we deserve it."

Swansea had been hoping to reach the semis for the first time since 1964 but Tottenham were out of sight by half-time, making light of the absence of striker Harry Kane.

Southampton are away to League One side Wigan and Chelsea travel to Leicester on Sunday in the two remaining quarter-finals.