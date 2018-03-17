Merrick praises Phoenix after Jets win 1-0

Despite Newcastle coming away with the points, coach Ernie Merrick has heaped plenty of praise on Wellington after the Jets' 1-0 A-League victory in Auckland.

Jason Hoffman's 43rd-minute goal proved the difference between the sides - one, the Jets, flying high in second place, the other sitting bottom of the table.

But Merrick rated the Phoenix the better team on Saturday night at QBE Stadium.

"They had more than twice as many shots," he said of his former club.

"They just didn't have their scoring boots on."

Merrick said the Newcastle defence was caught out by the speed of Roy Krishna and Nathan Burns, and he was impressed by youngster Sarpeet Singh playing behind the front pair.

He said no matter how much he asked his backline to drop, they kept being exposed.

"That was just credit to the Phoenix," he said. "I think St Patrick has smiled on us."

The Phoenix's performance, in their second match under caretaker coach Chris Greenacre, was perhaps their best of a disappointing season

It followed a 4-1 defeat to Western Sydney, and Greenacre said he was immensely proud of what his players had produced.

"We had a game plan," he said.

"I thought last week we didn't get Roy and Burnsy in the game early enough and quickly enough and the main point of this week was to try and get those two guys and cause problems for their backline."

But Greenacre added that Newcastle were where they were on the table for a reason.

"The teams that are at the top of table, if they are not in the game, they are usually ruthless, very ruthless," he said.

"That's what Newcastle were tonight. They were ruthless and they took the three points."

The game's decisive moment came two minutes from halftime, with Hoffman's initial shot rebounding to the right-back and he volleyed home.

Until then, it had been an even contest, with both sides showing positive intent.

Down 1-0, the Phoenix came out with plenty of intent in the second half, creating a number of chances.

However, Krishna had one shot saved by keeper Jack Duncan, and put another wide, as did Burns, while Matija Ljujic blazed a shot past a post.

Having held out the Phoenix, Newcastle came close at the other end, Lachlan Jackson hitting a post.

But the Jets had to survive some anxious moments before the final whistle, Duncan pulling off a diving save with seconds to go.