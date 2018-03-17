Three hurt in biggest AFLW collision ever

An inspirational third quarter has sparked Fremantle to an 11-point win over Carlton at Fremantle Oval and consigned the Blues to the 2018 AFLW wooden spoon.

It was a battle of two teams out of contention for next week's grand final, but it was still a physical affair between the Dockers and Blues, with the home side running out 9.5 (59) to 6.12 (48).

It was highlighted by Fremantle's Hayley Miller running back with the flight of the ball in the third quarter in the path of charging Blues spearhead Tayla Harris.

Harris' knee connected squarely in Miller's ribs leaving the pair sprawled on the floor along with Dockers defender Tayla Bresland.

All three players recovered but inspired by that, Fremantle kicked three goals in the opening eight minutes of the last quarter from Ashley Sharp, Ebony Antonio and best on ground Dana Hooker (25 possessions) to get the win.

Miller put her body on the line and never once thought of doing anything else.

"It didn't feel very good, I can confirm that," Miller said.

"But when the ball's in dispute like that and going into the forward line, you have to do what you have to do. There's no serious damage there, just a real solid winding and some bruising."

While disappointed not to reach the grand final, Miller had 13 disposals and kicked a goal.

"It's a disappointing sort of end to the season," Miller said.

"We started really well and we hoped that we'd go better than last year but unfortunately we are where we are. But we can build on this for next year now."

After winning the first two games of the season, Carlton lost their last five to claim the wooden spoon despite Harris and Alison Downie kicking two goals each against the Dockers.

It wasn't the season that Harris was hoping having crossed from the Brisbane Lions.

"The most obvious thing was that we just didn't capitalise on the scoreboard, kicking 6.12," Harris said.

"It's pretty obvious that's something that we need to work on for next season but I feel like all the girls went out there giving everything and left it all out on the field."