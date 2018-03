MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador to Russia arrived at the foreign ministry in Moscow for a meeting on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Russia is expected to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to kick out 23 Russians, as relations between the two countries reach a post-Cold War low over an attack involving a military-grade nerve agent on British soil.



(Reporting by Mikhail Antonov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Angus MacSwan)