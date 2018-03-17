Aust, ASEAN bolster anti-terrorism efforts

AUST AND ASEAN MEMBERS BOLSTER THEIR COUNTER-TERRORISM EFFORTS

* What have they done?

- Australia and the 10 members of ASEAN, including Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation to Counter International Terrorism

- The MOU sets out practical measures to strengthen and deepen dialogue on countering terrorism across governments, security and law enforcement institutions

*What's in the MOU?

- A suite of programs to strengthen regional efforts to counter terrorist activity, assets and funding

- Countries will be helped to develop and implement counter-terrorism laws in line with international standards

- A series of regional talks will be held so law enforcement authorities can discuss ways to combat the threat of Islamic State-affiliated terrorists

- Law enforcement partners will also be trained to detect and disrupt the technology used by terrorists

- Electronic evidence workshops set up for investigations and prosecutions personnel, focusing on the use of internet-based material in evidence in terrorism-related prosecutions

- A counter-terrorism and foreign fighter workshop for ASEAN border security officials

- Programs for financial intelligence analysts in Australia and ASEAN.