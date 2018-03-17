Three for Glyn Schofield before suspension

Glyn Schofield will sit out the rest of the Golden Slipper carnival but has left Rosehill with a treble.

Schofield rode Multifacets and Peacock to win benchmark races on Saturday's program and claimed the Listed Sky High Stakes on Auvray.

The jockey was outed for careless riding in last Saturday's Group One Randwick Guineas which he won on Kementari.

He was unsuccessful in an appeal on Friday and misses next Saturday's Golden Slipper meeting featuring four other Group One races and the Tancred Stakes a week later.

"I'll be playing golf," Schofield said.

"It's nice to go out with three winners."

In his absence Brenton Avdulla has been booked to ride Kementari if he lines up against Winx in the George Ryder Stakes.