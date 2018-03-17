Brad Haddin hails Tim Paine's Test impact

Tim Paine has delivered tidy glove work and important runs since being recalled to Australia's Test side, but the keeper's most important asset has arguably been composure.

Ex-Aussie keeper Brad Haddin says Tim Paine (L) has been brilliant in the South African Test series.

Paine is a stoic sounding board behinds the stumps, advising Steve Smith as the emotive skipper stresses, fidgets, rages and gesticulates from second slip.

When David Warner's staircase rampage in Durban threatened to get even uglier, Paine brokered peace and took charge of the situation by physically forcing his vice-captain to retreat to the rooms.

Paine has played 11 Tests, more than doubling his career tally since receiving a shock Ashes call-up but, at age 33, he is one of the most-experienced members of the squad in South Africa.

He is rarely flustered or frustrated, perhaps a by-product of the perspective gleaned by a recurring finger injury that had required seven rounds of surgery and threatened to end his career.

Brad Haddin, one of Paine's predecessors and serving as Australia's fielding coach, has been incredibly impressed.

"He's a really good calming influence on Steve, a really good sounding board," Haddin said.

"In the game, they spend a lot of time talking to each other. That's the role of the keeper - we've got the best eyes there.

"He's got a really good cricket brain. The more confidence he's got at this level, the better he's been for Steve and around the group.

"He's been around a long time and, because he's had that time out of the game, he's really, really hungry to get better and that's rubbing off on all the players."

Smith was aware of Paine's strengths long before the start of the 2017-18 Ashes, having shared a Test debut in 2010 at Lord's.

"He's got some incredible knowledge of the game, great presence out on the field and he's a terrific gloveman," Smith said, ahead of the Ashes opener in Brisbane, where the Tasmanian ended his 2596-day break between Tests.

Haddin also knew about Paine's talent a long time ago. During his own playing days, Haddin suspected his 66-Test career would end because of Paine's ascension.

Haddin suggested Paine's glove work during the four-Test series, level at 1-1 ahead of the clash from Thursday in Cape Town, had been even better than what he produced against England.

The catch to dismiss centurion Aiden Markram in Durban - among the sharpest and most important of Paine's career - is a good example.

"Up to the stumps off Mitchell Marsh was as hard as you get. That just shows the work he's done. He's been faultless behind the stumps," Haddin said.

"He understands how to bat with the tail.

"I couldn't be more proud of the way he's playing. Everything about him suits this environment."