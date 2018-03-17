Warriors run riot to stay undefeated

The Warriors have sent a clear message to the NRL after their 20-8 victory over Gold Coast - we're only going to get better.

Playmaker Shaun Johnson has steered the Warriors to a 20-8 NRL win over Gold Coast in Auckland.

The club has started their NRL campaign with back-to-back wins for just the third time in club history on Saturday, running in four tries to one against the Titans, who struggled to breach a committed Warriors defence.

Stephen Kearney's troops dominated almost the full 80, deploying the Warriors' traditional free-flowing style.

They bagged two tries in the first half through winger David Fusitu'a and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, before Solomone Kata and Fusitu'a crossed in the second.

The Titans nabbed a late Anthony Don consolation.

While the score line remained at 12-2 for a large chunk of the second half, the Warriors appeared well in control, bombing several chances.

Captain Tuivasa-Sheck was at his brilliant best, making 197 running metres, while Shaun Johnson and Blake Green continued to gel as a halves pairing.

Kearney was glad to secure consecutive wins but admitted post-match that his side should've played more directly and added a few more four-pointers.

"The thing we're not getting carried away with is that I think we have a lot more improvement in us - we recognised that today in the sheds after the game, but it was a real tough grinding win and it was good to get the result," Kearney said.

"It was a real tough contest and what I liked about the lads' performance is that they stayed in the battle and Roger, again, came up with some really big plays."

After Michael Gordon's early Titans penalty goal, the Warriors piled the pressure on, eventually nabbing their first in the 18th minute through Fusitu'a.

Tuivasa-Sheck followed five minutes later, collecting a Green inside ball to score, before creating Kata's bullish second-half effort down the left.

The in-form Fusitu'a - who also scored two tries against South Sydney last week - rounded out the match by leaping high to score from a Johnson bomb.

Kearney, however, was happier with his side's defence.

They made just 17 missed tackles to the Titans' 36, and defended their own tryline with gusto.

"Again, we knew what we were in for today and I thought the guys handled themselves pretty well there, looked pretty calm to me," Kearney said.

On a sour note, young Warriors second-rower Isaiah Papali'i went off early with a knee issue, which could keep him on the sidelines in the coming weeks.