Chloe Esposito escapes cold for Aus races

Chloe Esposito has enjoyed an Australian sojourn with a visit to Rosehill racecourse before she flies back to Hungary to continue World Championship preparations.

Olympic gold medallist Chloe Esposito has enjoyed a break from training with a day out at the races.

The Olympic champion helped judge a fashion competition trackside on Ladies Day and said the break from training had been refreshing.

"It was so exciting to see all the ladies, super stylish," she told AAP.

"I train six days a week so it's nice to get away and see family and friends and think about other things like fashion and horse races."

The 26-year-old is one of four ambassadors for the Golden Slipper Carnival which kicked off on Saturday.

The modern pentathlete, who broke through for Australia's first gold in the event at Rio in 2016, said she has fond memories of going to the races as a child.

"Mum and dad used to take us to the races at Port Macquarie and Warwick Farm a lot, we'd bring out the picnic blanket and I loved it".

She spent the Australian summer in the harsh Budapest winter, seeing her friends on social media parading around in bikinis while she was layering up in minus 12 degrees.

"Its nice to have a bit of sunshine while I'm back".

The Sydney local won't be back in Australia until September after her season ends with the World Championships in Budapest.

"I'm slowly working up, our main competition is the World Championships in September so slowly building up for peak fitness then and everything has been going really, really well," she said.

The Olympic champion took a year off after Rio, and hopes to go back to back in Tokyo in 2020.