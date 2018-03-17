Dogs suffer huge injury blow ahead of season

The Western Bulldogs have suffered a significant injury blow on the eve of the AFL season, losing key defender Marcus Adams for up to three months.

The full-back got an ankle caught in a tackle in a match simulation at training on Friday and sustained a high-grade syndesmosis injury.

He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss between 10 to 12 weeks.

It's a major setback for the 24-year-old, who missed the last half of the 2017 season with a foot injury, and another headache for coach Luke Beveridge.

Veteran defender Dale Morris will also miss up to three months of football as he recovers from knee surgery to repair a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Beveridge will also likely need to revisit his pre-season plan to use skipper Easton Wood in attack instead of his customary role in the back half.

The Bulldogs recruited Port Adelaide's Jackson Trengove and Fremantle's Hayden Crozier in the off-season as they looked to address the void left by the retirements of stalwart defenders Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd.