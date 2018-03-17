News

Woods charged over NRL cannonball tackle

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Aaron Woods can escape a ban for an apparent cannonball tackle in Canterbury's NRL loss to the Sydney Roosters with an early guilty plea.

Woods was hit with a grade-one dangerous contact charge for the fifth-minute low hit on Roosters lock Issac Liu in the Bulldogs' 30-12 loss.

The charge comes with a 100-point demerit point penalty, however that can be reduced to 75 with an early guilty plea.

Woods was the only player charged from the opening three games of round two, with Johnathan Thurston escaping penalty for a possible shoulder charge on Corey Oates in North Queensland's loss to Brisbane.

