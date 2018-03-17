Limestone scratching upsets Darren Weir

Trainer Darren Weir is adamant Limestone was not lame before being scratched from a race at Flemington.

Limestone was withdrawn from Saturday's Hoppegarten Racing Trophy (1100m) on veterinary advice.

Racing Victoria vet Grace Forbes ruled Limestone to be lame in the off foreleg and near hind which Weir debated.

"She reckons it's sore, I reckon it's not," Weir said.

"So you know who won.

"It's the horses action and it's been the horses action all her life.

"I can argue black and blue about it, but at the end of the day they scratched her."

Another Weir runner Iconoclasm was withdrawn from the St Vincent's Hospital 125 Years Handicap with a foot abscess.

Weir said that was blatant to see when the colt was forced to change direction when walking.

But he could not see any lameness in Limestone.

"I'm with the horse every day," he said.

"I know its action and I don't want to run sore horses.

"Some horses, their actions change from time to time through a preparation."

Robert Cram, the steward in charge of Saturday's meeting, said the issues Weir had with Limestone's scratching would be addressed by stewards and the veterinary panel during the week.

Limestone underwent a full body scintigraphy following her first-up fifth at Moonee Valley on February 16 that showed no apparent underlying problems which was forwarded to the RV veterinary department.