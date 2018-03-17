News

Magorrian helps Waller to Coast trifecta

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Sydney apprentice Lee Magorrian rode his first Queensland winner and helped his master Chris Waller train a trifecta in the McCain Foods Cup (2200m).

Magorrian's mount Exoteric ($7.50) was far too strong for his stablemates Xebec ($3.50) and Irish Optimism($7).

Irish-born Magorrian did most of his early riding in New Zealand before joining Waller last year.

He spent the week at Waller's Gold Coast stables to help with trackwork and will return to ride in NSW midweek.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said the addition of a Norton bit to Exoteric's race day gear had helped the gelding.

"He has not wanted to go to the line in a couple of wins and even though he did that again a bit on the home turn he was a lot truer today," Shailer said.

