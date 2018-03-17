Mediterranean barred after Gold Coast win

Trainer Matt Dunn's plans to add to his NSW Country Championship arsenal came to an abrupt halt when smart Mediterranean bled from both nostrils after winning at the Gold Coast.

Mediterranean ($5.50) came home strongly to beat Aggravate ($6) by a length with another length to Whycatchim ($4.80) third in the Lion Food Services Plate.

Dunn has a good opinion of Mediterranean who was having his first start after moving from the Peter and Paul Snowden team in Sydney.

"I was planning to run him in the Championship heat at Grafton but had to scratch him. But because he was nominated for that race he was eligible for the wild card race at Muswellbrook on March 31," Dunn said.

"I got him in an on line auction and didn't pay a lot for him."

However, Dunn's plans were put on hold and he will have to wait until he can start Mediterranean again as the gelding bled from both nostrils.

Chairman of stewards Ian Brown said it meant Mediterranean would be barred from racing for the next three months.

Jockey Jeff Lloyd said he thought the bleeding attack was about the 200m because he was going to win far easier than he did.

Dunn has the second favourite for the $500,000 Championship Final at Randwick on April 7 in Snitz.