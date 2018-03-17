SA gets wooden spoon as WA truimphs

South Australia has ended the Sheffield Shield season in last place after a hefty 241-run final-round defeat against Western Australia at Glenelg in Adelaide on Saturday.

Jake Weatherald and Callum Ferguson have batted through the morning as SA seek to hold WA to a draw.

Finalists in each of the past two seasons, South Australia required a near-impossible 525 to win and move past Western Australia on the ladder, thus avoiding the wooden spoon.

Despite looking steady throughout the day, South Australia fell apart in the final session to be bowled out for 283 with under half an hour remaining.

After resuming at 1-7, consistent opener Jake Weatherald hit his fourth half-century of the season with a confident 62, while captain Travis Head scored 47 off just 59 balls.

Veteran No.3 Callum Ferguson anchored the innings only to be caught behind eight runs shy of a watchful century.

However the end of Ferguson's 228-ball knock kick-started the home side's decline, as their final four wickets fell for 21.

WA fast bowler Joel Paris earned figures of 3-52 with three top-order scalps, while spinner Ashton Agar returned 3-41 off 25 overs.