Multifacets nails a long-awaited victory

Honest toiler Multifacets has snapped a 14-race losing streak with a dogged win in the Catanach's Handicap at Rosehill.

The Chris Waller-trained five-year-old gelding timed his run to perfection as the leaders faded over the latter stages of the 1900m trip.

Seeking his first win since November 2016, Multifacets ($12) hit the line a half-length clear of Australian Oaks-bound filly All Too Soon, the $2.70 favourite.

Tamarack ($5) was a head back in third.

Waller admitted Multifacets had been well-placed to finally claim the fifth win of his career by carrying 55.5kg compared to stablemate and topweight Quick Defence, who finished sixth.

"Quick Defence has won his last two and he's gone to 61 kilos. Multifacets isn't going anywhere in the weights and the others are creeping up so it's like he's won with everything in his favour," he said.

"He was near the speed and didn't lie down in the last hundred."