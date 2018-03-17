Queensland win again ahead of Shield final

Queensland have maintained their winning momentum ahead of hosting next week's Sheffield Shield final with a thrilling 36-run victory over NSW in Wollongong.

Charlie Hemphrey's ton has helped Queensland build their Sheffield Shield lead against NSW.

Set 280 to win off 52 overs, the Blues went down swinging on Saturday in the final-round clash, bowled out for 243 with 31 balls remaining.

South coast-raised batsman Nic Maddinson made a whirlwind 37 for NSW, while wicketkeeper Peter Nevill kept the innings together with a run-a-ball 53 before he was the last wicket to fall.

Nine Blues batsmen reached double figures, but wickets fell at regular intervals, in the chase for an unlikely target, as the former ladder leaders ended the season in fourth.

Michael Neser starred with the ball for Queensland, claiming three top-order scalps for a return of 3-43.

Victory gives the table-topping Bulls four wins from five matches since the mid-season break.

Queensland managed to turn around two poor opening days to be in a position to declare at 9-438 just after lunch on Saturday's last day.

Charlie Hemphrey (101) completed his fourth first-class century after starting the day on 95, while Jack Wildermuth (45no) added runs down the order, setting up the opportunity for a declaration.

Queensland will seek to end their six-year Shield drought when the five-day final against Tasmania starts on Friday at Allan Border Field.