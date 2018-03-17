PM has 'blood on hands' during ASEAN

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is shaking blood-stained hands during the ASEAN summit in Sydney, protesters say.

Hundreds of people gathered at two separate rallies on Saturday to voice their disappointment in Australia hosting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The groups, which brought together members of the Cambodian, Vietnamese, Laos and Burmese Rohingyan communities, are angry about human rights violations overseas and Cambodia's rapid slide into dictatorship.

Hun Sen further angered critics prior to the weekend's 10-country gathering by threatening to beat up those who protested.

Victorian Labor MP Hong Lim said Mr Turnbull had failed in his duty of care by not speaking against Hun Sen.

"We would very much like to remind the prime minister that many of the hands he's shaking yesterday, today and tomorrow are hands full of blood," he told a rally outside Town Hall.

"I hope the prime minister washes his hands many, many times."

Vietnamese Community president Bon Nguyen said the groups came together to protect the interests of Australia.

"They are terrorising people," he said.

"We cannot stand idle and accept that."

The crowd chanted "Hun Sen go home" and held signs rejecting dictatorship.

President of the Burmese Rohingya Community in Australia, Harun Harace, told a rally in Hyde Park the "oppressors" of Burma needed to learn the meaning of justice.

"We have come here to account those who practice terrorism and who support terrorism," he said.

The rallies came as Attorney General Christian Porter shot down a bid by Australian lawyers to prosecute Aung San Suu Kyi on crimes against humanity.

Ron Merkel QC and a group of international and human rights lawyers needed Mr Porter's permission for a private prosecution.

Mr Harace said Aung San Suu Kyi should be held accountable.

"She should not even have the platform for this," he said.

An estimated 700,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state have poured across the border into Bangladesh refugee camps since last August following a military crackdown.