Greens nervous wait in Batman by-election

The Greens are prepared for both a party or a funeral following the close of polls in Melbourne's federal Batman by-election.

Alex Bhathal and the Greens are confident of success in the Batman by-election.

Early counting shows the race between the Greens and Labor is extremely tight.

It's Greens' candidate Alex Bhathal's sixth crack at the long-held Labor seat since 2001 but she's been dogged by accusations of bullying from within her own party, which she denies.

Nervous supporters piled into a Preston bar - just below the so-called "tofu curtain" separating the electorate's traditionally Labor-loyal north and more progressive south - after voting closed on Saturday.

"It's really on a knife's edge at the moment. So I think people probably on both sides of the camp, Labor and Greens, are in the same situation," Greens member Tristan told AAP.

The party came close to snatching the seat in the 2016 federal election but lost to Labor's David Feeney on preferences.

Ms Bhathal is running against Labor candidate Ged Kearney following Mr Feeney's resignation over his dual citizenship.

"Arguably having a fairly strong candidate for Labor and a very progressive candidate for Labor, I think that has sort of countered a lot of the momentum towards the Greens," Tristan said.

He also conceded the bullying allegations against Ms Bhathal had been "quite damaging".

Fellow party member Tash said she was "trying not to hold any expectations because it could go either way".

Their leader Richard Di Natale earlier told journalists he believed both younger and older voters in Batman were ready for a change.

"There is a lot of talk about the tofu curtain and all sorts of other names that I could rattle off," he said.

"But the truth is many of the people that we have been speaking to are people like my family - migrant communities, people from right around the world. Italians, Greeks, Vietnamese.

"I am optimistic about our changes and about the fact that people in this community want to see a strong, progressive voice on the floor of the lower house."

A Greens win in Batman would give the party their second lower house seat.