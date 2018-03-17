News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dad fined for choking daughter's 'bully' (clone 39566789)
Dad's message to parents after he choked stepdaughter's 14yo 'bully'

Del Potro, Raonic into Indian Wells semis

AAP /

Milos Raonic has overcome his frustrations to outlast Sam Querrey and advance to the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with a 7-5 2-6 6-3 victory.

0319_sun_update
2:01

An update from the Rural Fire Service
0320_0500_nat_RFS
1:41

RFS defends decision to reject bushfire assistance
Jesse James picture could be worth millions
0:45

Jesse James picture could be worth millions
0319_1800_PER-Quokka
0:19

Margot Robbie joins the Quokka selfie list
Police, Hospital Staff Seek Woman Who Left Newborn Baby at Jersey Hospital
2:31

Police, Hospital Staff Seek Woman Who Left Newborn Baby at Jersey Hospital
Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
0:16

Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
India soaks in colours of Holi
0:48

India soaks in colours of Holi
Roger Federer: I'm not perfect
0:52

Roger Federer: I'm not perfect
One Hundred swimmers forced to abandon ocean swim following great white shark sighting
1:32

One Hundred swimmers forced to abandon ocean swim following great white shark sighting
After six days, Trudeau gets Modi's signature bear-hug
1:16

After six days, Trudeau gets Modi's signature bear-hug
1228_1800_PER-Federer
2:02

Federer makes friends with Rottnest's Quokkas
1009_1800_wa_chlow
1:14

McCardel into her 19th English Channel swim
 

Clearly unhappy at times with his play on Friday, the Canadian won the final three games of the third set to return to the Indian Wells semis for the third time in four years.

Raonic, 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, broke American Querrey for a 5-3 advantage then salvaged a tense final game in which Querrey had three break points.

The Canadian will next face Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, who beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 3-6 6-3 6-4 in Friday's second quarter-final.

World No.1 Roger Federer will meet Borna Coric in the other semi-final on Saturday.

After a slow start to his season following a calf injury last year, Raonic prevailed by serving and volleying and attacking the net against Querrey, who was playing in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The Canadian won 17 of the first set's final 21 points, including two breaks of serve, to take the set after Querrey had led 5-4.

The American broke twice in the second set before Raonic came through in the third.

"Sometimes they (his emotions) have taken me for a ride, they have cost me matches, but I have also been cost matches by holding it in," Raonic said.

"So sometimes it is good to get them out and try to express energy in the right way,"

Although he fired 17 aces and won 74 per cent of his first-service points, the Canadian admitted he needed to improve.

Back To Top