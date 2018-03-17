Steel, aluminum product exclusions from U.S. tariffs may take 90 days: document

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steel and aluminum users that depend on imported products not available from U.S. producers may have to wait up to 90 days for an exclusion from the Trump administration's new metals tariffs, according to a Commerce Department document.

The draft Federal Register notice, expected to be published later on Friday evening and seen by Reuters, outlines procedures for companies to seek such exclusions. It said that the review period for such requests "normally will not exceed 90 days, including adjudication of objections submitted on exclusion

requests."

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)