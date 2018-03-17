Labor's Batman battle 'incredibly tough'

Labor concedes it faces an "incredibly tough" challenge to hold onto the federal inner-Melbourne seat of Batman.

Former ACTU boss Ged Kearney is facing an uphill battle to maintain Labor's long-held grip on the marginal seat in a contest against Greens candidate Alex Bhathal.

"The demographics are working against us in that seat," Labor backbencher Pat Conroy told the ABC.

The Liberal Party is not running a candidate in Saturday's by-election, which was triggered by the resignation of Labor MP David Feeney over his dual citizenship.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan has described the contest as a choice between being shot and poisoned.

"By them choosing not to run a candidate they are basically giving the Greens a very good chance of winning that seat," Mr Conroy said.

"It could lead to the election of a second Greens candidate in the house, which means more extreme politics, more division in the house, and it is something the Liberals rail against, but they have engineered that."