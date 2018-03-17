Kamau dropped amid reports he's leaving

Melbourne City winger Bruce Kamau was dropped because of reports linking him with a move to A-League rivals Western Sydney.

City coach Warren Joyce says he left Kamau out of Friday night's 1-1 draw against Adelaide United after learning of the attacker's likely switch in clubs.

"It's just come up today, so I just said let's speak about it next week with Bruce," Joyce said after Friday night's game.

Kamau is understood to have agreed to join his former coach Josep Gombau at the Wanderers.

Gombau coached Kamau at Adelaide United before the Kenyan-born 22-year-old moved to Melbourne.

The Wanderers are also believed to be luring Adelaide defender Tarek Elrich, who also didn't play on Friday night.

But Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said Elrich, who hasn't played since undergoing a knee reconstruction last year, wasn't left out of the side because of the speculation.

Kurz said he now had a full roster of players available after a spate of injuries.

"It's good to know that all players are now back ... we put the bench more offensive," he said.

"(Ryan) Strain on the bench, he can play three positions which makes, for me, more sense.

"And I explained this. It's not only Tarek, it's (Jordan) O'Doherty, it's Vince Lia.

"And Tarek is nine months out of the game and the players in the past played well - it's not so easy to come back and play.

"Maybe next week, it's completely different with the squad, I will see."