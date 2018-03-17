White House quotes Trump as saying he has 'no intention' of changing security adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Friday that President Donald Trump told her he had "no intention" of changing his national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, despite a media report indicating he planned to do so.

Sanders, who sent a message on Twitter on Thursday evening denying the account, said she had asked the president about the report in The Washington Post and Trump said it was not accurate.

"The president said that it was not accurate and he had no intention of changing, that they had a great working relationship and he looked forward to continue working with him," Sanders told a White House news briefing.





(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)