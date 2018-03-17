News

Trump, Moon discuss plan to meet North Korean leader: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May on Friday during a call with South Korea's president, voicing "cautious optimism" over recent developments, the White House said.

Trump and President Moon Jae-in discussed preparations for their upcoming engagements with North Korea and agreed that "concrete actions" were the key to achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.
"The two leaders expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasized that a brighter future is available for North Korea, if it chooses the correct path," the White House said in a statement.


(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

