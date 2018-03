BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council head Donald Tusk said he had spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday in order to prepare a clear EU message over the poisoning of a Russian former spy at a summit next week.

Tusk made the comment on Twitter after a phone call with May. EU leaders will meet at a regular summit on March 22-23.





(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; writing by Foo Yun Chee)