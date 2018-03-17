Germany, France to discuss response to nerve agent attack in UK: Merkel

PARIS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she would discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron an appropriate response to an attack using a military-grade nerve agent that Britain has blamed on Russia.

"Many trails point to the fact that Russia is responsible," Merkel said before talks with Macron in Paris. "It is a very difficult situation and today we will discuss what the appropriate response is."



(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by William Maclean)