Sweden, North Korea talks extended to Saturday - source

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Talks between Sweden and North Korea in Stockholm will continue on Saturday after initially being due to end late on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Sweden has said it is ready to act as a facilitator to help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"Talks will continue tomorrow," the source said.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in the Swedish capital on Thursday for talks with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom.

The rare visit prompted speculation the two diplomats could lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.





