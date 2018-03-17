Broncos' Pangai has appetite for success

Instead of takeaway food, Brisbane prop Tevita Pangai now has an appetite for accolades after inspiring a 24-20 NRL win over North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

A newly diet-conscious Pangai, 22, said he wanted to emulate his Tongan teammates Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita and put away premierships and awards instead of burgers following his inspired display on Friday night.

Pangai admitted he used to comfortably "smash" a family-sized dinner box in a single sitting before realising his potential during Tonga's stirring 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

"They got what I want - premierships, Prop of the Year, Lock of the Year, Dally M (Medal)," Pangai said of Taumalolo and Fifita.

"I want to be a Bronco for life so I am going to work hard to do that.

"I want those accolades. I am at the bottom of the food chain at the moment but I want what they got."

Not so long ago the only food chain Pangai knew was a takeaway franchise.

Notorious for enjoying the pre-season during his under 20s days for Canberra, not much changed when Pangai linked with Brisbane and he made his NRL debut in 2016.

"I remember one pre-season in Canberra I got up to 127kg - you can't do that being a professional," said Pangai, who currently weighs 118kg.

"I used to go hard at the Maccas, KFC, all the bad stuff - good Tongan food."

Pangai had become an interchange regular by 2017 but quickly realised he had to step up this year with key forwards Adam Blair, Herman Ese'ese and Jai Arrow leaving in the off-season.

So quickly in fact that Pangai told coach Wayne Bennett he wanted to be his 2018 starting prop on the flight home from their 2017 NRL preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

"It was a terrible flight back from Melbourne but I told Wayne my intentions," Pangai said.

"I then went over to America (in off-season) and tried to stay away from the takeway food - I wanted a big pre-season."

Pangai showed the benefits of his new strict diet by nailing down a starting spot for their season opener before monstering North Queensland's pack on Friday night.

He scored a match-turning 18th-minute solo try, ran 74m and pulled off some stunning hits, including a late nudge that saved the match for Brisbane.

Pangai's contact on Scott Bolton sent the North Queensland forward into the goal post, butchering what looked like a certain match winning try in the final 90 seconds.

But old habits die hard for new and improved Pangai, it seems.

"I reckon I used to be able to finish a dinner box on my own pretty easy," Pangai said.

"Actually because we won I might have a few burgers now."