Hockey power couple want Comm Games gold

Many partners have nice memories of Rio de Janeiro - but not Australian hockey's power couple Brooke Peris and Jeremy Hayward.

Hockeyroos striker Brooke Peris (r) wants more Commonwealth Games gold.

Peris and Hayward have been together for several years, and they've experienced each other's highs and lows.

Hayward was left devastated by his shock omission from the Kookaburras' 2016 Olympic Games squad.

Peris earned Olympic selection for the Hockeyroos, but the team failed to win a medal after crashing out at the hands of New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

The pair had plenty to smile about on Friday when they both earned selection for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, where they hope to banish their Rio demons.

"It's very exciting. It's his first Commonwealth Games," Peris said.

"At times we're very competitive. For pre-season, we'll time our scores together, and see who's the better one. We definitely push each other.

"But at the end of the day, I am his girlfriend. I praise him as much as I can, and he brings so much to his team.

"We're very proud of each other, and a medal would be the icing on the cake."

Peris is the cousin of former Olympic Hockeyroo gold medallist and Olympic sprinter Nova Peris.

The forward's participation in the upcoming Commonwealth Games was on shaky ground when she injured her quad in January.

But Peris was given the green light to resume full duties two weeks ago, and she has her sights set on helping the Hockeyroos win a fourth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal.

The Hockeyroos have slipped to fifth in the world rankings, and they face a tough task to upset second-ranked England, and fourth-ranked New Zealand.

Ten of the 18-person Hockeyroos squad will be competing at their first Commonwealth Games.

But Peris said the lack of experience wasn't a huge concern.

"The young girls that are coming in bring so much spark into the team," Peris said.

"We (the older players) are kind of like the serious ones sometimes.

"It's a great balance we have. We're bringing the best out of each other."

The Kookaburras are ranked No.1 in the world, and will start as hot favourites to win a sixth straight Commonwealth Games gold.