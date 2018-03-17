Victory on roll for Mariners A-League game

Melbourne Victory will look to carry their excellent Asian Champions League form into their A-League clash with Central Coast.

Kevin Muscat's men will host the Mariners on Sunday at AAMI Park and go in with their tails up after Tuesday night's upset 1-0 win over J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale.

Juggling the physical and mental demands of domestic and international competitions has proved tricky for some A-League clubs in the past, given the amount of matches played, short turnarounds and the travel involved.

But Victory are right in with a chance to progress out of the group stage and feel their positive ACL campaign can help their A-League title chances.

"We've been very good in recent weeks and the performance on Tuesday night was one of the reasons why it's an honour to be be at this football club," Muscat said.

"Rather than dwell on the negatives (of ACL involvement), it gives you an opportunity to spend more time together, it's an opportunity to work on things in games and it helps the players get match-hardened.

"We've really finished games strongly physically so, from that perspective ... the staff has done a wonderful job."

Fourth-placed Victory host the ninth-placed Mariners and will likely welcome back skipper Carl Valeri and Argentine midfielder Matias Sanchez.

"It will be a tough game for us ... we've had two draws against them this season," Muscat said.

The Mariners will be without Dutch midfielder Tom Hiariej with a groin injury that might rule him out for the rest of the season.

History suggests they won't triumph at AAMI Park, given the Gosford side are winless in 14 matches against Victory. Their last win in Melbourne was in November, 2009.

Paul Okon's men have managed just four wins all season, but could still challenge for an unlikely finals berth with a late rally.

"Belief hasn't been an issue this season, even though the ladder and results at certain times don't show that," Okon said.

"I can't remember a game where we weren't competitive or I thought 'we've got no chance today'.

"We need to be better in key moments of games because that's probably where we haven't played like a team that wants to finish in the top six."