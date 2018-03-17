Dutton to warn of regional terror threat

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is expected to raise the issue of terrorists using the dark web to plan attacks at a counter-terrorism conference in Sydney.

Peter Dutton is expected to warn of the threat posed by terrorists using technology to plan attacks.

The threat posed by foreign fighters returning to Southeast Asia from the Middle East, and boosting counter-terrorism information sharing will be on the agenda of the ASEAN-Australia counter-terrorism summit on Saturday.

Mr Dutton will use his opening address to warn ASEAN leaders of the threat posed by terrorists using encrypted messaging to plan their attacks in the region, The Weekend Australian reports.

"The use of encrypted messaging by terrorists and criminals is potentially the most significant degradation of intelligence capability in modern times," Mr Dutton will say.

"They now operate trans-nationally -- increasingly using the internet and encrypted communication to extend their reach across borders ... all the while thriving in the shadows and growing their spheres of influence. The use of cyberspace by terrorists and criminals presents an increasing challenge for our agencies."

With the Islamic State caliphate mostly crushed in Iraq and Syria, Australia and Southeast Asian countries are making sure they are ready to keep Islamic extremists at bay.

It's believed a memorandum of understanding will for the first time see a pooling of cyber intelligence and police resources across the region.

The summit will also consider strategies to combat radicalisation and online propaganda.