Eni discussing sanctions situation in Russia with U.S. and EU authorities

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni is discussing the sanctions situation in Russia with U.S. and European authorities to obtain greater clarity on the situation, the Eni CEO said on Friday.

Last year Eni extended a cooperation agreement with Rosneft to explore the Russian Barents Sea and the Black Sea, and consider further opportunities together.

"We are careful to maintain relations with Rosneft but we have to respect U.S. and European norms," Claudio Descalzi said on the sidelines of a business plan presentation.

Descalzi said Eni had just two wells in Russia.





