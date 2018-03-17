Kluivert junior gets Netherlands nod in Koeman's first squad

The Hague (AFP) - Ronald Koeman, new coach of World Cup qualifying casualties the Netherlands, named five debutants in his first squad with Justin Kluivert, the son of former striker Patrick Kluivert, chief among them.

France and Switzerland qualified ahead of the Netherlands who miss the 2018 finals and will attempt to start laying fresh foundations against England in Amsterdam next Friday and Portugal three days later.

Patrick Kluivert, who was once his nation's leading scorer, playing his last match for the team in 2004.

Patrick made his debut for Ajax at 18 and had played for the national team and scored the winner in the 1995 Champions League final, against AC Milan, before turning 19.

Son Justin, who bears a striking resemblance to dad, made his Ajax debut at 17 and at 18 has already played over 30 times for Ajax.

Three players from AZ Alkmaar Wout Weghorst, Guus Til and 'keeper Marco Bizot, and Atalanta man Hans Hateboer are the other four debutants.

Wesley Sneijder, Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben, three Dutch all-time greats, have been told its all over.

Goalkeepers: Jeroen Zoet (PSV), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Marco Bizot (AZ).

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace/ENG), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth/ENG), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio/ITA), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta/ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Lyon/FRA)

Midfielders: Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace/ENG), Davy Propper (Brighton/ENG), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Kevin Strootman (Roma/ITA), Guus Til (AZ), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Strikers: Ryan Babel (Besiktas/TUR), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Wout Weghorst (AZ), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon/POR)