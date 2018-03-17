Germany's Scholz wants to be force for euro integration in Merkel's cabinet

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany's new finance minister said on Friday after talks with his French counterpart that he wanted to be a force for further integration in the euro zone in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who replaced austerity champion Wolfgang Schaeuble, replied with a simple "yes" when a journalist asked him if he intended to push for further convergence in the single currency area.



