Trump asked South Korea officials to show flexibility in trade talks: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump asked South Korean officials to show flexibility in trade negotiations with the United States in a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Blue House said in a statement on Friday.

South Korea and the United States were scheduled to hold a third round of talks for amendments to an existing bilateral free trade agreement this week in Washington. Trump has repeatedly said the free trade deal with South Korea is "unfair" and has threatened to scrap it altogether on multiple occasions.



