Today's Birthday 17/3

Today's birthday, March 17: Australian former corporate executive Margaret Jackson (1953 - ).

Today's birthday, March 17: Australian former corporate executive Margaret Jackson (1953 - ).

Australian corporate executive Margaret Jackson is best known for her time as Chair of Qantas and for the criticism levelled at her following the attempted 2007 takeover bid.

Jackson was born in Warragul, Victoria in 1953 and studied at Warragul High School.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Melbourne.

Jackson began her career as a graduate accountant and got her first role at Pricewaterhouse before becoming a partner at BDO.

She then moved on to mining giant BHP and became the first female director to sit on the company's board.

Jackson has also worked as director at ANZ, Billabong and Pacific Dunlop Limited, to name a few.

In 1992, Jackson became the director of Qantas, and in 2000 took on the role of chairman. This appointment made her the first woman to become chairman of a top-50 publicly listed company in Australia.

During her time at Qantas, she faced down a number of crises including the collapse of Ansett and the repercussions of the September 11 attacks.

But Jackson's biggest challenge came in 2007 following the last-minute failure of the Qantas takeover bid by Airline Partners Australia.

After the bid failed, she faced criticism that she had undervalued the airline and did not act in the best interests of shareholders.

Jackson eventually gave in to the pressure to resign and retired from the Qantas board in November 2007.

The subsequent collapse of the Qantas share price in the following years led many to believe that Jackson's support of the takeover offer would have been a good deal for shareholders.

In recent years the successful businesswoman has worked as chair of Spotless Group Holdings.

In 2017 she stepped down from her position due to ill health.

For her service to Australian business, Jackson was awarded the Centenary Medal in 2001 and was made a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2003.

She is married to Roger Donazzan and has two children.