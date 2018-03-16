MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - Oil trader Trafigura will regain its position as the largest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia's Rosneft, trading sources told Reuters on Friday, expanding their partnership as Rosneft reduces its dealings with Vitol and Glencore.

Exclusive: Trafigura set to boost its dominance in Urals - sources

Three trading sources told Reuters that Trafigura would increase its dominance in Rosneft’s Urals oil trading from April when Rosneft’s 5-year pre-finance deal with Vitol and Glencore expires.

"Trafigura will be the lucky one," a trader in the Russian crude oil market said.

Rosneft, Trafigura, Glencore and Vitol all declined to comment.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)