Sweden ready to help resolve tensions on Korean peninsula

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sweden is ready to act as a facilitator to help resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday.

"The North Korean foreign minister is in Sweden speaking with the Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. I spoke briefly with the foreign minister myself this morning before I came here," Lofven said in Berlin.

"If we can act as a facilitator such that something comes out of this, then we will of course do so," he told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.





(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)