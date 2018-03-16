UK seeks independent verification of nerve agent used in attack on spy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has written to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to arrange external verification of a military-grade nerve toxin used to attack a Russian double agent, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Friday.

"We have written to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the spokesman told reporters. "We are working with the police to enable them to independently verify our analysis and share this with international partners."

He said there was no timetable for the process.



(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)