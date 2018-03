MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said that 4,127 people had left Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta on Friday, the TASS news agency reported, citing a senior military official.

"As of now, 4,127 people have left the area. They are mainly old people, women and children," Russian Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin was cited as saying by the agency.



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)